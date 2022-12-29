The Masked Singer 2023: Get a first look at the latest costumes!

ITV

The Masked Singer is back on our screens on New Years Day.

Maybe you should tell your parents that your New Year resolution is to watch the whole show EVERY week?

In case you've not seen one of the weirdest-looking shows of recent years before, the idea is that each week the characters sing a song and give out a few (often useless) clues about who they are.

Then the panel of judges - Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan - have to guess who could be behind the mask.

ITV

One by one the acts are voted out and have to "Take it off!" and reveal the true identities under the masks.

Previous winners have been Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud as Queen Bee, singer Joss Stone as Sausage, and pop star Natalie Imbruglia as Panda.

Here are the costumes for 2023 - click on your favourites and leave us a message in the comments below to tell us who you like best, and ideas for who you think they could be!

