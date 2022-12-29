Cost of Living: Animal charity says more people using pet food banks

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The cost of living crisis is causing more owners to use pet food banks, according to a leading Scottish charity.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home - who provide food and supplies at 77 pet food banks around the country - say that they are now helping thousands of animals a month.

At these places, owners can pick up food and supplies for their pets alongside other provisions.

The charity also says that the crisis has also led to an increasing number of people needing to give up their pets because of rising prices.

What's happened?

Getty Images Rising inflation means that the price of pet food has become more expensive

The dog and cat shelter started its pet food bank programme in 2020, initially helping four or five food banks around Edinburgh.

However, they say that the recent increase in demand for their services "has been huge."

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine from the charity said they wanted to help people keep cats and dogs safely in their own homes.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Dog's Trust charity also warned that the cost of living crisis means people cannot afford their pets (October 2022)

She added: "Pet poverty is a real thing and it's affecting communities across this country.

"Our pet food banks have been a huge lifeline. It's more than 2,000 dogs and cats we're keeping in loving homes every month."

She also encouraged anyone struggling to pay for their pet's essentials to reach out for help.

Getty Images

In addition, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has seen its own costs rise sharply due to inflation and energy bills.

They say that more help is needed for the animal sector and have begun contacting Members of the Scottish Parliament and MPs in London to ask for assistance.