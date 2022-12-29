Erling Haaland: Manchester City star smashes Premier League goal-scoring record

Getty Images Erling Haaland has scored 20 league goals for Manchester City in 14 matches

Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in Premier League history.

Haaland took his total to 20 Premier League goals in just 14 games while the Manchester City striker has got 25 goals already in all other competitions.

He scored twice against Leeds United on Wednesday 28 December, but playing in the city of his birth against the side he supports, Erling did not celebrate his goals.

And believe it or not this isn't even his first record this season! In October he also became the first player to score hat-tricks in three games, back to back.

According to the stats experts Opta, before Haaland, the player who took the fewest games to reach the landmark was Kevin Phillips, who took 21 games in the 1999/2000 season for Sunderland.

Harry Kane needed 40 games to score his 20th Premier League goal and it took former Man City legend Sergio Aguero 30 games to get there.

As well as his Premier League heroics, Erling Haaland is also is the youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals.

He also became the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

He's also the youngest player to have scored over 20 Champions League goals.