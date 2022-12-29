The Voice Kids UK 2022: Israella wins the final

ITV/Twitter

The Voice Kids is one of the most fun shows to watch over the Christmas period.

Every year it starts on Boxing Day and then runs for three nights until a winner is found.

And the champ for 2022 is 14-year-old Israella who managed to beat Todd, Tawana and Sebastian in a tough final.

She performed How Great Thou Art by Carrie Underwood for her final song.

Her mentor Pixie was also celebrating as she put her fellow judges Ronan, will.i.am and Danny firmly in their places!

ITV

This win makes Pixie the most successful coach in the show's six seasons, as she first won with Jess in 2017, then with Daniel in 2018, followed by Justine in 2020.

When Israella won her family rushed onto the stage to congratulate her and she thanked the judges and her fellow singers.

ITV/Twitter

"'Thank you all so much for believing in me and I really hope I made you proud.

"I wanna thank these guys over here... You guys brought the fire this year!"

ITV

The prize for the winner was a trip to the Universal theme park in Orlando, USA, but host Emma Willis wowed the finalists when she announced that, this year, the other three finalists would be going too.