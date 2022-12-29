Royal Mint: New coins to celebrate Windrush, NHS and Flying Scotsman revealed

PA Media

New coins to celebrate the Windrush Generation, the NHS and the Flying Scotsman train have been revealed.

The coins have been chosen as they will all mark important anniversaries and moments in history next year.

It will also be the first commemorative set to feature the King's official coinage portrait.

The Royal Mint says that all coins made from January 1, 2023 will bear his image.

What new coins will come out in 2023?

PA/Royal Mint The Flying Scotsman was known for being luxurious onboard - it even had a hairdressing salon!

Next year's commemorative set include new £5, £2 and 50p coins.

There will be a special £5 coin marking the 75th birthday of the King, a £2 coin celebrating the life and work of author JRR Tolkien (who wrote the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy) and a £2 coin celebrating the centenary of one of the world's most famous trains - the Flying Scotsman.

PA/Royal Mint The 50p coin commemorates 75 years since the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica to the UK

There will also be a 50p celebrating 75 years of the NHS and a 50p celebrating the Windrush Generation.

The Windrush Generation is the name given to around 500,000 people who moved from Caribbean countries to the UK between 1948 and 1971 to help the country rebuild after the Second World War.

These people became known as the Windrush Generation, named after the ship that brought the first arrivals to the UK - the HMT Empire Windrush.

The Royal Mint say that the new collection symbolises one of the most significant transformations for UK coins in recent times.

Anne Jessopp, head of the company said: "As the official maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been proud to strike every single UK coin for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

As we enter the new year, we will start to see one of the biggest changes to UK coins for decades take place as King Charles III's portrait begins to appear on all new UK coins."