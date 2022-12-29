play
New Year 2023: Take our quiz to see which resolution you should pick?

New Year is around the corner which means its time to start thinking all about resolutions!

Some people decide that the start of a new year is a good time to make a commitment to doing something you want to achieve.

That could be anything from learning to swim, spending more time practising your musical instrument, or even being a bit better at tidying up your room!

So take our quiz to give you some ideas and let us know in the comments below what your plans are for 2023!

