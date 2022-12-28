National Trust: Extreme weather a challenge for UK's wildlife

Getty Images Natterjack toad populations are increasingly under pressure due to loss of habitat and climate change

Extreme weather will become the "new normal" in the UK, according to a new report by the National Trust.

It says record temperatures, drought and storms have affected many species across the country this year.

It warns that the weather is creating major challenges for wildlife, unless more done to tackle the climate and nature crises.

The organisation added that conservation efforts are helping, with UK populations of certain animals and birds such as beavers, choughs and the large blue butterfly doing well in 2022.

What does the National Trust say?

Getty Images Beavers were once native to Britain but were wiped out 400 years ago before being recently reintroduced across the country

In its annual wildlife and weather report, the National Trust looked at how changes in the climate are affecting nature in the UK.

It found that this year's extreme weather conditions were a "stark illustration" of the difficulties many species could face without more action to tackle climate change.

It said that the hot summer and months of low rainfall dried up rivers, streams and ponds, affecting populations such as those of natterjack toads in the north-west of England.

It also damaged crops and natural habitats, and fuelled wildfires that destroyed young trees and homes of species including rare sand lizards.

Animals such as bats struggled to cope with the hot temperatures, and the shorter flowering season caused by the drought also affected some insects and butterflies who rely on flower-rich areas.

Getty Images 2022 was a record-breaking year for choughs in Cornwall, with the population up to around 200 birds

However, there was good news from this year's report too.

Northern Ireland and the east and north of England saw a bumper crop of nuts and seeds including acorns, rowan berries and elderberries - which provided a good source of food for animals such as squirrels, jays and badgers.

The family of beavers at the Trust's Holnicote Estate in Somerset are thriving with two new kits born this year.

The animals can play a role in helping to combat the climate crisis because their dams help restore dry and damaged wetlands.

In addition, Cornwall's chough population has also increased to around 200, with the birds now able to be seen all around the coast.

The National Trust said that conservation work to improve habitats was helping make the environment and species more adaptable to the changes brought by rising temperatures.