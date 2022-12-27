Glass frogs: Scientists discover how species turns transparent

Getty Images Glass frogs turn themselves transparent when they sleep

Scientists have discovered how glass frogs are able to become see-through!

The amphibians turn themselves transparent when they are asleep, in order to camouflage themselves on the the leaves they rest on.

Now, researchers have found that the frogs are able to do this by 'hiding' almost all of their blood.

The findings could help experts better understand blood flow in humans, which could lead to new treatments for people with blood clotting conditions.

What are glass frogs?

Getty Images Glass frogs are small animals - around the size of a marshmallow

Glass frogs are mainly found in the rainforests of South and Central America.

The species gets its name from its almost transparent skin, which means its heart and other inner organs can be seen.

Did you know? Glass frogs are arboreal - which means they live mainly in trees - and spend most of their time near water.

The amphibians are a nocturnal species which means they are active at night and spend their days sleeping on bright green leaves in the Tropics.

They turn see-through so they can stay hidden and look almost invisible to birds and other predators who might be passing during the day whilst they rest.

What did scientists find?

Jesse Delia Glass frogs sleeping on leaves become transparent and hidden from predators

Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through.

However, research carried out by experts at Duke University in the United States have now discovered how they make this possible.

By shining different wavelengths of light through the animals while they were active and and while they were sleeping, they found that the frogs move most of their blood into their liver.

This causes the liver to double in size, while turning the rest of the frog's body transparent.

Not only that, they animals are able to easily move their blood without causing any problems, such as blood clotting.

Blood clotting is the process in which blood changes from a liquid to form a thick gel and can sometimes cause issues for humans.

Experts say that this information could be used to help better understand how human blood clots which could one day lead to new medical treatments.