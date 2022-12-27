What day is it? Who cares! It's Twixmas!

Getty Images

Confused about what day it is? Us too... but did you know that there's a name for this weird bit in the middle of the holidays, between Christmas and New Year?

It's known as Twixmas - a made up word which combines sounds of two words and blends their meanings.

The word Twixmas is a portmanteau - a word that blends two words and their meanings to make a new word. There are lots of portmanteau words you might already know and use: • "brunch" (a meal that's a combination of a late breakfast and an early lunch) • "spork" (a piece of cutlery that's both a spoon and a fork) • "Brexit" (the name given to Britain exiting the EU) Twixmas is thought to be a combination of an old English word, betwixt, which means between, and Christmas. It's used to describe the period of time between Christmas and New Year.

Wherever the word came from, we've got some ideas to help you work out what to do with the laziest, haziest few days of the year. If you already have plans, let us know what you're getting up to in the comments!

Get out for some fresh air fun

After spending lots of time indoors over Christmas, Twixmas is a great time to get out and about, breathe in the fresh air and do some exercise.

Whether you go for a bike ride, take a ball to your nearest park, walk the dog or meet a mate at the playground, spending time being active in the great outdoors is good for your mind and your body.

Just wrap up warm and don't forget your waterproofs!

Catch up with friends and family

After spending Christmas with your close family, Twixmas is a great time to catch up with the ones we love who live further away.

It doesn't have to mean spending lots of time in the car. Why not make time for a video call?

As well as sharing news and talking about what you did at Christmas, you could play games, do drawing challenges or even a quiz.

Dig around in your Christmas stocking

The wrapping paper's been recycled, the chocolate's been eaten. So now what?

Twixmas is a great time to get stuck into any pressies you were lucky enough to receive this year. So why not take another look at what was in your Christmas stocking?

Perhaps you were given a new book? Now's a great time to get it started. Or if you unwrapped a new board game on Christmas Day, why not start learning the rules?

Try on your new socks, take a new teddy on a tour of your home or use your new pens to write a thank you letter.

Watch some great telly

There's already been some great shows and films on TV over Christmas and there are loads more coming up so that you can get cosy on the sofa over the next few days.

Pop-fans won't want to miss the final of this year's The Voice Kids on ITV, with brand new judge and pop legend Ronan Keating joining will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

Whether you fancy singing along to Moana or Trolls World Tour, heading on an adventure with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, or escaping into a gaming universe with Sonic the Hedgehog, you're sure to find a film to suit you on TV this week.

And if you want to get the grown-ups in your house excited, make some space on the sofa and watch an old movie from when they were kids, like The Goonies or Annie.

Invent a new leftovers combo

Whatever leftovers are in your fridge, now's the time to eat them.

Why not get creative with your combos? Crisps and turkey sandwich? Cheesy sprouts on toast? Don't knock it until you've tried it!

You never know, you could invent the snack the world's been waiting for...

