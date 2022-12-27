The Voice Kids: Are you watching?

ITV

It's back! A new series of The Voice Kids got underway yesterday on ITV and the search began to uncover Britain's best young singing talent.

We all know what to expect by now - the kids sing, the coaches turn and the crowd go wild!

So what's there to look forward to this season and who is the new coach? And, most importantly, what did you think of it?

Have your say in the comments below.

Who are the coaches?

ITV Ronan Keating has joined this year's line-up of pop superstar coaches

Mixing things up for this series there's a new coach, pop legend Ronan Keating from 90s boyband Boyzone.

He replaces last year's winning coach Mel C, who couldn't take part in the series this year as she's preparing to go on tour.

Ronan joins Will.iam, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the four big, red swivelling chairs.

Ronan's not a newcomer to the show, he's already been a coach on The Voice Kids in Australia, saying "The Voice Kids is amazing and I'm truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!".

Danny Jones called the series one of his highlights of the year and said he's looking forward to finding "a new little superstar."

Joining the 4 coaches, host Emma Willis returns to present the show.

When is it on?

Like last year, the 3 part series is bringing a touch of showbiz to the weird bit in between Christmas and New Year.

The show started on 27 December at 7:30pm and runs for three nights until 29 December, when the winner will be revealed.

Torrin was crowned champion last year.

So what are you looking forward to this season? What do you think of Ronan Keating as the new coach? And who are you tipping to win?

Have your say in the comments below.