Pele: Neymar and Mbappe lead tributes after death of Brazil football legend

Getty Images Pele won the World Cup with Brazil three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970

Tributes have been paid from around the world to football legend Pele, who has died at the age of 82.

Pele is regarded by many to be the greatest football player of all time thanks to many memorable moments on the pitch and his exceptional goal-scoring record.

During his 21-year career he scored more than a thousand goals, and is Brazil's joint all-time leading men's scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

He is also the only player to have ever won the World Cup on three occasions and was named Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000.

Although his real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he was always better known as Pele.

He became a global star aged 17, when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Although he originally wasn't a key member of the team, his skills meant he was able to force his way into the starting line-up by the knockout stages.

'Pele changed everything'

Getty Images Brazil players held up a banner in support of Pele at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Brazil forward Neymar described Pele as a "king" who "changed everything".

"Before Pele, football was only a sport," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people Neymar , Brazilian player

Neymar added: "Mainly: he gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil raised their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will remain."

Getty Images

France striker and Neymar's Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe also described Pele as "the king of football", adding "his legacy will never be forgotten".

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo said: "His memory will endure forever in every one of us who love football."

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland wrote on twitter that "Everything you see any player doing, Pele did it first."

Getty Images

England's World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, who competed against Pele said he was "without doubt the best football I ever played against", adding: "I was proud to be on the pitch with him."

Another of England's World Cup winners, Sir Bobby Charlton described Pele as "a truly magical footballer and a wonderful human being".

Getty Images Pele and Bobby Moore of England swap shirts after a game played at the 1970 World Cup

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said: "Sorrow for the passing of a man who through football took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy."

President of football's world governing body Fifa Gianni Infantino said he was "heartbroken" on "a truly tragic day for football" and described Pele as "the athlete of the century".

Who was Pele?

Getty Images Pelé poses in football kit at 10 years old

Pele was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940 in Três Corações in Brazil's south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

It's believed he got his nickname from a classmate during his school years.

Pele grew up in poverty, and some stories of his childhood describe how he stuffed socks into the shape of a ball to kick around when he was young, because his family couldn't afford to buy a football.

Getty Images Pele was signed by Brazilian team Santos when he was 15 years old

Nonetheless, his natural talent shone through and he was signed by Brazilian team Santos at the age of 15.

A year later he was picked to play for his national team Brazil, which is when he stepped onto the global stage.

A life in football

Getty Images

Aged just 17, Pele helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

He also became the youngest ever World Cup goal scorer at the tournament - a record that still stands to this day.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Wales in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick against France in the semi-final and two in a 5-2 triumph over the hosts Sweden in the final.

Getty Images Pele celebrating after winning his third World Cup with Brazil in 1970

In fact, his impressive goal-scoring record has also stood the test of time.

He is credited with netting a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

He is also the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.