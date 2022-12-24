In pictures: US winter storm

More than 250 million people across North America have been affected by the storm, which has brought snow, blizzards, icy conditions and sub zero temperatures to many parts of the USA and Canada.
The huge winter storm has affected around 70% of the US population and extends more than 2,000 miles from Texas in the South of the United States to Quebec in Eastern Canada. The US National Weather Service has described the storm as a “once in a generation type event”.
Temperatures across many central parts of America have plunged with parts of the US state of Montana registering a record breaking low of -45C. Here on the Yellowstone river in the state, the weather has been so cold that you can see mist rising above the ice as the river freezes.
The Arctic storm has also brought severe winds and ice and ploughs have been used to clear heavy snow, such as here in Denver in Colorado. Weather experts say that some areas saw temperatures drop by more than 20 degrees Celsius in just 30 minutes.
In Canada, the most affected provinces have been Ontario and Quebec. The extreme cold weather is due to a rare weather event called a "bomb cyclone", which is a fast-developing storm that happens when air pressure drops very quickly in a short amount of time.
The weather has caused widespread travel disruption for millions of travellers. Freezing rain and icy conditions has meant that thousands of flights across the country were cancelled, disrupting many people's Christmas travel plans.
Blizzards and icy winds have caused many problems on the roads too. In fact, conditions are so difficult that in order to keep residents safe, some parts of the country have banned people from driving.
The storm has also brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain to coastal areas in the eastern states of New York and New Jersey, causing flooding in some areas. The extreme weather conditions in the US and Canada are forecast to last into next week.