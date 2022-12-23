Christmas number one: LadBaby tops festive chart for fifth time

Officialcharts.com LadBaby celebrate their fifth Official Christmas Number 1 single with Food Aid

LadBaby have made UK chart history by becoming the first act to claim five official UK Christmas number one singles.

LadBaby's Food Aid is the fifth Christmas number one in a row for YouTuber and blogger Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne - a new UK record.

Food Aid is a reworking of a famous Christmas charity single from the 1980s, Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas.

The duo joined up with finance expert Martin Lewis to record the track, which they did to raise money for those affected by the cost of living crisis.

Money from the single sales will be shared equally between food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

Press Association Mark and Roxanne teamed up with finance expert Martin Lewis

The Trussell Trust says the cost of living crisis has put more pressure on food banks around the UK.

"I can't quite believe it! We're Number 1! The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?," LadBaby told OfficialCharts.com.

"We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to the Beatles, and to all Beatles' fans…I'm sorry! The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas Number 1 again!."

Last year their collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, became their fourth consecutive UK Christmas number one.

This year it's chart history once again for LadBaby as five Christmas number ones in a row has beaten the legendary Beatles four Christmas number one singles (though they weren't in a row).