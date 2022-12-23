Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran - What's happening in music in 2023

Getty Images

The year 2022 was a good year for music, but we are expecting 2023 to be even better.

From new music from some of our favourite artists to Eurovision coming to the UK, here are some of the exciting things coming up in the music calendar.

1. Brit Awards 2023

PA Media The new Brit Award trophy for 2023

It's one of the most exciting dates in the music calendar and a chance to celebrate some of the best British music.

The Brit Awards 2023 will take place on 11 February, the first ever time it has been held on a Saturday.

Performers have yet to be revealed, but with last year's line-up including Ed Sheeran and Little Simz, we are looking forward to finding out who it will be. We're loving the new trophy design too!

2. Taylor Swift tour

PA 'Midnights' is Taylor's tenth album

Usually a music artist going on tour isn't such a big deal, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic the last time Tay-Tay went on tour with her music was 2018.

She been pretty busy since then, lucky fans who get a ticket to see her will have four whole studio albums to enjoy - Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020) and Midnights (2022).

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

3. A second album from Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License song had the UK's most-streamed song in a single day

The year 2023 is expected to bring a second album from singer (and Swiftie) Olivia Rodrigo.

The star soared to fame with her single Driver's License which broke Spotify's record for the most streams in one day, peaking at 17 million streams on 12 January 2021.

Her first album released in May 2021 was a massive hit so it's no wonder that there's a lot of excitement for her follow-up album. The singer confirmed in a video message for Spotify Wrapped that she would be releasing "new music".

4. Eurovision to be held in the UK

SOPA Images The UK's entry - with "Spaceman" by Sam Ryder - came second in the 2022 competition

Eurovision fans are getting excited for May 2023 when the UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 24 years.

Ukraine won the last Eurovision, but because of the ongoing war in the country, the UK - who came second place - agreed to host. After a selection process Liverpool was chosen to be the host city.

5. Ed Sheeran to release new album

Getty Images The singer has promised a new album in 2023

In November Ed Sheeran confirmed that he has an album "out next year". There are very few details but in a video clip on social media he said he was shooting a music video for the album.

The singer-songwriter recently broke another UK charts record by becoming the first British artist to have four albums spend a year in the Top 10.

The four albums + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide) and = (Equals) have now all charted for 52 weeks or more in the Top 10.

What are you excited for in music in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.