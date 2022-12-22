Christmas in Ukraine: Children celebrate Saint Nicholas Day

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Ukrainian volunteers with children during the celebration of St. Nicholas Day

Children living in parts of Ukraine which have been affected by the war have been celebrating Saint Nicolas Day.

Saint Nicholas Day is marked on 19 December in Ukraine and is the main day for giving gifts.

Volunteers, including a group which had travelled from the UK, dressed up, put on shows and bought presents for children in Ukrainian towns which had been attacked by the Russian army.

Many of these towns have been left with little access to electricity and water.

A group of volunteers from the UK were one group who were trying to bring some Christmas cheer to Ukrainian children.

What is St Nicholas Day? St Nicholas Day is a day for St Nicholas, a saint who inspired Santa Claus. In many countries it is the main day for gift-giving. In some countries it is celebrated on 6 December, but Ukraine which follows a different calendar celebrates it on 19 December.

Children were given presents including chocolate, winter jackets, colouring books and sweets.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, metro stations had been turned into underground shelters during Russia's attacks on the city earlier this year and many families lived their for months.

More strikes this month have left many parts of the city without power and water and some families still living underground.

Wendy Warrington, a nurse from Bury, Greater Manchester organised the trip out to Ukraine.

She said: "For those children, playing in an underground bunker becomes a norm, but it's not normal.

"The reason why I volunteered was because of my grandchildren - I would want someone out there to help them if they were in that situation."

On December 25, the group have plans to organise a Christmas party for around 300 children in Kharkiv to spread more "Christmas cheer".