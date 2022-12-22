Ukraine: President Zelensky meets US President Biden

Reuters The two leaders chatted in front of the fire in the Oval Office at the White House

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has met with US President Joe Biden at the White House and made a speech at Congress.

It is Zelensky's first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago.

In a joint press conference President Biden told the Ukrainian President the US public were with him "every step of the way".

Later, President Zelensky told US Congress that Ukraine is "alive and kicking" and will never surrender.

Why did President Zelensky visit the USA?

Since the start of the war the USA has given around $65 billion (around £53.7 billion) in aid and military equipment to Ukraine.

President Zelensky says he will need more support to continue fighting.

In his speech at the White House President Biden said that the US would do exactly that.

"I want you to know, President Zelensky, the American people are with you every step of the way. And we will stay with you," he said.

But although the support from the American public for US aid for Ukraine is high, it has dropped since the beginning of the war.

Like many countries, the US public are facing a winter of high energy prices and a cost of living crisis.

This means some people are starting to question why the US is funding a war abroad when the money is needed at home.

It's not just the American public that President Zelensky needs to convince.

President Zelensky gave a Ukrainian flag which had been signed by frontline troops to US lawmakers

After meeting with President Biden at the White House, Zelensky gave a speech at the US Congress.

This is the part of the US government which approves how much money the country spends. It is made up of two parts - the House of Representatives (435 people) and the Senate (100 people).

Currently the House of Representatives has 222 Democrats and 215 Republicans, but in January the Republicans will have a majority.

That means although President Biden is from the Democrat party, the Republican party will have an even bigger say on what laws are passed and what money is spent on.

Many Republicans have said that they are not willing to give unlimited funds to Ukraine.

What did Zelensky say to Congress?

President Zelensky gave a speech to Congress

President Biden will be asking Congress to approve around $45 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

This is currently before the Senate to approve and would pass to Congress next year.

In his speech to Congress, Zelensky said the money would "help us to defend our values and independence".

He called it an "investment", which is when money is put into something which will gain something back over time. Zelensky told congress by putting money in they would get "global security".

Speaking in English, he also told them his country was still standing "against all odds" and predicted "a turning point" in the conflict next year.

There were 18 standing ovations, which is when people stand up and clap to show support, from members of Congress during President Zelensky's speech.