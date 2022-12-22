Sports Personality of the Year: Beth Mead and Jessica Gadirova win

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England's Mead is crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Gymnast Jessica Gadirova and Arsenal and England striker Beth Mead have both won Sports Personality of the Year awards.

World Champion Jessica Gadirova, 18, who made history at the World Gymnastics Championships this year, won Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Beth Mead who was the top scorer for England in the team's Euro 2022 triumph was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

PA Media

Jessica Gadirova came third in the women's all-around final at the World Gymnastics Championships this year.

She got a bronze medal which was a big deal because it was the first time a British gymnast had won a women's individual all-around medal at the World Championships.

After winning Young Sports Personality of the Year Jessica thanked her support team, her coaches and her friends and family.

"You mean the world to me," she said.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, who won the award last year, and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix were also on this year's shortlist.

PA Media

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead was player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2022, where the lionesses defeated Germany in a thrilling final.

After being voted Sports Personality of the Year, Beth said she couldn't have done it without the rest of the team.

"The team have backed me. Yes, I've won this accolade, I've scored a few goals but I wouldn't have done it without them," she said.

Getty Images England's triumph at Euro 2022 was the first time the country had won a major tournament since 1966

Euro 2022 was England's first victory in a major football tournament since 1966 and many people hope it will bring new support for women's football.

"This is for women's sport and women's sport heading in the right direction. Let's keep pushing girls, let's keep doing the right thing," Beth said.

It wasn't just Beth who picked up an award - England's Lionesses were named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year 2022, while head coach Sarina Wiegman won Coach of the Year.

Getty Images Lionel Messi won the World Sports Star award

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow who has motor neurone disease (MND) was honoured with a special award for his fundraising and campaigning for MND research.

Lionel Messi, who helped Argentina win the World Cup a few days ago picked up World Sports Star.

Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medallist and the world's fastest man, who retired from athletics in 2017 was give a Lifetime Achievement award.