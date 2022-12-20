2023 will be 'one of the hottest on record' says Met Office

Getty Images

The weather in 2023 is expected to be hotter than 2022 and one of the warmest years on record according to the Met Office, which is the UK's national weather service.

The weather experts say it will be the 10th year in a row that global temperatures will reach at least 1C above average.

The world has already got warmer by around 1.1C and temperatures in 2023 are predicted to get between 1.08C and 1.32C.

These temperatures are compared to the time before the Industrial Revolution in 1750-1900, when humans began burning large amounts of fossil fuels, releasing warming gases into the atmosphere.

Why is the weather getting warmer?

The Met Office explained the warmer weather we're experiencing in the UK and around the world could be down to two main reasons.

One is because a cooling effect and weather system known as 'La Niña' will likely end next year after being in place for three years.

Another is that climate change caused by humans is driving up temperatures.

In 2022 temperature records were broken in different parts of the world, including in the UK which recorded above 40C during this summer's heatwave.

Devastating wildfires hit parts of Europe and Australia and Pakistan and India reached temperatures of 51C in May.

The warmest year since records began in 1850 was in 2016, when meteorologists said the weather system known as El Niño boosted global temperatures.

But over the past three years, we have been affected by another weather pattern called La Niña which has caused cooler-than-average sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and this has lowered average global temperatures.

La Niña is now predicted to end in 2023, bringing warmer conditions in parts of the Pacific Ocean. This is also why 2023 is expected to get hotter than 2022.

What's being done to help stop this extreme weather?

Governments around the world have promised to cut emissions to keep temperature rises below 1.5C to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The UK government announced plans in 2019 to cut greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050.

That means emissions from homes, transport, farming and industry will have to be avoided completely or - in the most difficult examples - offset by planting trees or sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere.

But some people are unsure about the effectiveness of the plans that have been suggested.

How can I help?

The WWF has shared some top tips on small things people can do which make a difference and help reduce climate change.

Learn more about the problem.

Writing down thoughts and concerns on paper and sharing them with friends, family, businesses, the local council or MP - they then might be able to make different environmental friendly choices and decisions.

Think about what to do to support local wildlife in your area, whether it's a city, near a seaside or in the countryside. For example, plant more trees, or create new habitats such as a pond, woodpile or bird box.