World Cup 2022: Is Argentina star Lionel Messi now the official GOAT?

Who is the greatest footballer of all time?

There are loads of contenders and if you ask your friends, your parents and your grandparents they'd all give you a different answer.

Some would say it was the 1960s and '70s Brazil legend Pele, others would say it's 1980s and '90s Argentina star Diego Maradona, some might even say it was the famous record-breaker himself, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But many people are now arguing that winning the World Cup - along with all his other titles and awards means that Lionel Messi is the true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Let us know what you think in our vote and have your say in the comments too.

Messi in stats

Lionel Messi first broke into the Barcelona team when he was just 17 and won all there is to win with the club he first joined at 13 when he left his hometown of Rosario.

He's had an amazing career, and winning the World Cup is the final trophy to add to his massive haul.

Messi's trophy list:

One World Cup

One Copa America (the South American version of the Euros)

Four Champions Leagues

Seven Ballons d'Or as the World's Best Player

Ten Spanish La Liga titles with Barcelona

One Ligue 1 crown in France with PSG

His time in Spain saw him score the most goals ever in the Spanish League (474), the most La Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12), and the most Liga hat-tricks (three).

He's also played the most matches for Argentina, and scored the most goals for Argentina and was the youngest Argentinian to score at a World Cup when he was just 18 years and 357 days old.

