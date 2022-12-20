Lilia's Smiling Horses: The company that turns children's drawings into toys

Lilia's Smiling Horses

Have you ever wanted your drawings to come to life?

Well eight-year-old Lilia, is turning children's drawings into toys, with the help of her mum Polly.

The business started when they decided to turn Lilia's pictures of horses with smiles on their faces, into a stuffed toy.

The mother and daughter team then wanted other children to have the joy of seeing their drawings become toys, so now they offer the service to other people.

'A dream come true'

Lilia's Smiling Horses

The company is called Lilia's Smiling Horses, because Lilia loves horse riding and always draws horses.

Polly, Lilia's mum says: "The first line of toys that we made were a line of horses with smiles on their faces, as she used to always draw horses with smiles on their faces - and that is how we came up with the name."

The first drawing they turned into a stuffed toy was called Tiger Stripes. Lilia describes her as "joyful" and added "she loves to play with her friends under the rain... her superpower is to make rainy days brighter".

Lilia says that seeing her drawings become toys was "exciting and a dream come true".

Lilia's Smiling Horses

But Lilia and Polly wanted other children to be able to see their drawings come to life, so now they offer the service to others.

Lilia is very involved in the process, Polly says: "She is constantly supervising, she is very outspoken and always has an opinion.

"She is also very creative and constantly produces 3D models all the time.

"You know how artists are with their art, and she wants to make sure everything goes to plan, so is very involved with the whole thing."

It is also a hobby for both of us that we love to do and gives us valuable bonding time together. Polly , Lilia's mum

Lilia's Smiling Horses Lilia with her mum Polly

Lilia added she enjoyed the process, "especially the part when we send them to the kids - I feel proud and accomplished".

The children's designs are hand-painted onto 100% cotton fabric which is then shaped and stuffed.

Polly says: "the toys are so unique as they are designed by children and that is the thing that really motivates me because it encourages children to be creative and makes them happy, which is so satisfying."