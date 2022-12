Millions of Argentina fans are celebrating after their World Cup win.

In what people are calling one of the best finals in the history of the World Cup, France came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at 2-2.

Then both teams scored in extra time to make it 3-3 before the penalty shootout, where Argentina took the title.

Shanequa spoke to fans in Doha, Qatar, after the match who said it was amazing.