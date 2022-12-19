play
Watch Newsround

Watch the World Cup final unfold with Shanequa

Argentina have won the World Cup for the third time, after an epic final against France.

In his final World Cup match, Lionel Messi won the last trophy missing from his collection, scoring two goals during the match and a penalty in the shoot-out to take the title.

In what some experts have described as the best World Cup final ever, Kylian Mbappé also scored a hat-trick, but it wasn't enough to taker the title.

Shanequa was in the stadium and sent us this report.

Watch more videos

Watch the World Cup final unfold with Shanequa
Video

Watch the World Cup final unfold with Shanequa

2022's wackiest stories
Video

2022's wackiest stories

How to make your own Christmas cracker
Video

How to make your own Christmas cracker

'Why Christmas is special to me'
Video

'Why Christmas is special to me'

What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?
Video

What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?

How to perfectly wrap any present
Video

How to perfectly wrap any present

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians
Video

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'
Video

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Top Stories

Argentina lift the world cup

Argentina win the 2022 World Cup

comments
Shanequa and three young children in Argentina shirt
play
1:41

'This was one of the most intense matches ever!'

Io

Jupiter's volcano-covered moon

comments
Newsround Home