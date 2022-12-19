Argentina have won the World Cup for the third time, after an epic final against France.

In his final World Cup match, Lionel Messi won the last trophy missing from his collection, scoring two goals during the match and a penalty in the shoot-out to take the title.

In what some experts have described as the best World Cup final ever, Kylian Mbappé also scored a hat-trick, but it wasn't enough to taker the title.

Shanequa was in the stadium and sent us this report.