World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina are champions despite Mbappé hat-trick for France

Last updated at 19:08
Argentina lift the world cupEPA

Argentina have won the World Cup after an epic final against France.

In his final World Cup match, Lionel Messi won the last trophy missing from his collection, scoring two goals during the match and a penalty in the shoot-out to take the title.

In what some experts have described as the best World Cup final ever, France came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at 2-2.

Then both teams scored in extra time to make it 3-3 before the shootout.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé scored all France's goals and became the first man to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final for over 50 years, as Sir Geoff Hurst did when England won in 1966, but it wasn't enough to win football's biggest prize.

Watch all the goals as Argentina win the World Cup

The match started really well for Argentina, after Messi scored a penalty then helped set up Di Maria to put them 2-0 ahead.

It made Messi the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single tournament.

But towards the end of normal time France burst into life, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice in under two minutes to take the tie into extra time.

Mbappe celebrates hattrickReuters

Messi scored again in the extra period, before Mbappé stunned the South American team again - with a late penalty.

Which meant it was a penalty shootout.

mbappe wincesGetty Images

During the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored against England, missed.

Argentina scored four penalties, which was enough to win the shootout 4-2.

messi kisses trophyReuters

Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

Kylian Mbappé will finish the tournament with the Golden Boot, which is the prize for the person who scored the most goals.

  • Yess, well done!

    👍🦎 Chameleon/Hope 👍🦎
    😃✨ Autistic and proud! 😃✨
    🎶🧑‍🎄 Believe in your elf! x 🧑‍🎄🎄

  • Well done Argentina! I watched the game and really hoped they would win and did not give up hope when Mbappe scored again! I think they really earned it as they haven't won for a long time plus it's Messi's last game

  • always rooted for argentine when england went out and mbappe looked pretty arogant

  • I'm over the moon! Well done Argentina.

  • Well done to Argentina! 🇦🇷
    I’m watching the game now!
    My family is screaming at the television, lol! 😂
    I think they have played a great game so far, you did incredible! xx

    • CrazyClimbingChameleon replied:
      I call that enthusiasm!🤣 Xx

      👍🦎 Chameleon/Hope 👍🦎
      😃✨ Autistic and proud! 😃✨
      🎶🧑‍🎄 Believe in your elf! x 🧑‍🎄🎄

  • I'm soo happy Argentina won!

  • Did you know Messi is now the Greatest Of All Time because of this? Let's go Messi!!! Congratulations to Argentina!!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷

  • Yes! A unbelievable match! A HUGE well done to Messi and Di Maria for playing a brilliant match always. The penalties were absolutely tremendous and one of the best saves I have ever seen from Martinez. (I felt Emmanuel Macron was nagging Mbappé a lot.) Congratulations , Argentina! Champions of the World! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷

  • Well done to everyone who competed in the tournament you are all amazing to be even in it! Go Argentina! You Were Great France!

  • Cool

  • Well done to all of the teams!

    🎄❄️ Flo ❄️🎄

