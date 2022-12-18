World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina are champions despite Mbappé hat-trick for France

EPA

Argentina have won the World Cup after an epic final against France.

In his final World Cup match, Lionel Messi won the last trophy missing from his collection, scoring two goals during the match and a penalty in the shoot-out to take the title.

In what some experts have described as the best World Cup final ever, France came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at 2-2.

Then both teams scored in extra time to make it 3-3 before the shootout.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé scored all France's goals and became the first man to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final for over 50 years, as Sir Geoff Hurst did when England won in 1966, but it wasn't enough to win football's biggest prize.

Watch all the goals as Argentina win the World Cup

The match started really well for Argentina, after Messi scored a penalty then helped set up Di Maria to put them 2-0 ahead.

It made Messi the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single tournament.

But towards the end of normal time France burst into life, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice in under two minutes to take the tie into extra time.

Messi scored again in the extra period, before Mbappé stunned the South American team again - with a late penalty.

Which meant it was a penalty shootout.

During the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored against England, missed.

Argentina scored four penalties, which was enough to win the shootout 4-2.

Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

Kylian Mbappé will finish the tournament with the Golden Boot, which is the prize for the person who scored the most goals.