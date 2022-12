Hamza Yassin and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife presenter beat fellow celebrities Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to lift the trophy.

Their Strictly Grand Final included a salsa chosen by the judges, a ballroom-inspired Show Dance before finally finishing up with their favourite dance of the series, an Afrobeats Couple's Choice.