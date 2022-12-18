Gareth Southgate to carry on as England manager

Getty Images Southgate's England exited the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 defeat by reigning champions France in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has decided to carry on as England manager.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2024 which means he'll be in charge until after the next Euros in 2024, at least.

After England lost to France in the World Cup quarter-finals, Southgate said he wanted to reflect on whether or not he wanted to carry on in the role.

But the FA today announced that he would stay in the job.

Getty Images

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate officially became England boss in November 2016. The former defender, who made 57 appearances for England as a player, has won 49 of his 81 games in charge so far, losing 14.

His record of winning six knockout games in major tournaments as Three Lions boss is the same number as England had won in the 48 years before he took the helm.

Southgate's record

Getty Images England Manager Gareth Southgate consoles 19-year-old Jude Bellingham after England lose

At the Qatar World Cup they won their group and beat Senegal in the last 16 before losing 2-1 to France.

His side also lost 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Southgate previously managed England Under-21s from 2013 to 2016 and was also in charge at Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009.