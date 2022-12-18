December strikes: 1,200 troops to cover for ambulances and Border Force

Getty Images

About 1,200 members of the armed forces will cover for ambulance and Border Force staff over Christmas as they stay off work.

The government say the extra staff will keep front-line services running.

Some 10,000 ambulance staff in England and Wales are staying off work on 21 and 28 December in a protest over pay and conditions. The ambulance strikers say their action will affect non-life threatening calls only.

Troops from the Army, Navy and RAF will be used as cover.

Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin - the head of the armed forces - warned against viewing troops as "the go-to" option when it comes to covering strike action but said the military is directed by the government to "serve the nation".

Unions - who are groups that represent workers - say military staff are not "sufficiently trained" to taking on ambulance roles but Health Secretary Steve Barclay said his "number one priority" is keeping patients safe.

The Welsh government has said the military will not be asked to drive ambulances in Wales.

The walkout was called by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite. All three are taking action on 21 December. GMB union members will go on strike again on 28 December.

Nurses protest

ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike last week and are due to walk out again on 20 December

Meanwhile, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members are due to walk out for a second time on 20 December in parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The nursing union has said it will set a deadline of 48 hours after the strike ends for ministers to agree to discuss pay - otherwise more action will be announced for the new year.

The government has announced it will publish new plans about how the UK prepares for and responds to strikes but says it will put into place "tried and tested" plans to reduce disruption.

Border force action

The main union representing Border Force staff say they will walk out for eight days between 23 and 31 December, which is likely to cause disruption for people travelling over Christmas .

About 1,000 Border Force staff who work in passport control will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester airports as well as at the Port of Newhaven.

The government said civil servants will join military personnel helping "minimise disruption for passengers" by checking documents and passports.