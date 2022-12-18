Strictly Come Dancing final 2022: Which celebrity won the glitterball trophy?

Hamza Yassin and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife presenter beat fellow celebrities Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to lift the trophy.

Their Strictly Grand Final included a salsa chosen by the judges, a ballroom-inspired Show Dance before finally finishing up with their favourite dance of the series, an Afrobeats Couple's Choice.

The pair were bottom of the table after all three sets of scores were given by the judges, however it was the public vote that decided which celebrity took this year's title!

What happened?

PA Media

As usual, one of the three dances in the grand final was chosen by the judges, one was their own favourite dance from the series, and the other was a show dance.

Hamza and Jowita danced a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, a couple's choice to Jerusalema by Master KG, and a show dance to Let's Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

When they were announced as champions, Hamza said: "Words can't describe how I feel.

"I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita - you are an angel disguised as a human being. You are amazing. Thank you for everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that's ever happened to me!"

Jowita was also full of praise for the wildlife presenter and for the fellow celebrity finalists.

She added: "He worked hard and he made it. I'm so proud of you and I would love to thank everybody, and to all of you guys, because you are amazing."

It was a special achievement for Hamza, who had never had any dance lessons before taking part.

It was a big moment for Jowita too, who takes home the trophy in her first year with a partner, having joined the Strictly family in 2021.

Now that the series has finished, there is still more Strictly to look forward to!

A Christmas special is airing on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 5:10pm.

Many of the Strictly professionals will be taking part as well as celebrities including CBeebies' George Webster, who will perform a festive inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges and audience to win the one-off show.