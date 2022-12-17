AquaDom: Fish rescued as giant aquarium in Berlin hotel bursts open

Getty Images This picture taken before the incident, shows the aquarium situated in the hotel lobby being cleaned by a diver

A number of tropical fish have been rescued and rehoused, after a giant aquarium unexpectedly burst open.

The tank, situated in the lobby of the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin, contained over a million litres of water and more than 100 different species of fish.

The incident flooded the hotel and nearby streets in Germany's capital city.

Emergency services are still trying to work out what caused the accident which happened in the early hours of Friday morning, although they think recent freezing weather may have played a part.

What happened?

Reuters /Michele Tantussi The incident flooded the hotel and nearby streets in Germany's capital city

The fish tank, called AquaDom, was opened in December 2003 and was given the Guinness World Record for being the world's largest aquarium in the shape of a cylinder.

According to reports, it cost just over £11million to build, contained over a million litres of water, and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish.

The aquarium also had a clear-walled lift built inside it for hotel guests and visitors to use.

Getty Images The aquarium was 15.85m high and had a clear-walled lift built inside it

Berlin's fire brigade said more than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene but it was not clear what had caused the break.

One theory is that recent freezing temperatures in the city - which had dropped as low as -6C overnight - may have caused a crack.

Berlin's public transport authority said the street outside the hotel had been closed off due to "an extreme amount of water on the road", and transport services in the area were also stopped.

Investigations are now taking place to try and work out how the incident happened.