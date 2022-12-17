Southwest: Airline returns lost toy dog with photo album of its adventures!

Southwest Airlines/Facebook

Imagine going away on holiday and losing your favourite toy. That's exactly what happened to 10-year-old Luna in the United States.

When she realised she had left her toy dog behind, she wasn't sure if she'd see it again.

But thanks to one friendly airline, she was finally reunited with her furry canine one month later.

To her surprise, she was also given a photo album of its adventures to see what her old friend had been up to in the time they had been apart!

What happened?

Southwest Airlines/Facebook

Southwest Airlines, described on social media the full story behind what had happened.

They explained Luna and her mum Jessica were returning home from a trip to Dallas in the American state of Texas, when they realised that they had left something important behind - Luna's stuffed animal called Dog Dog!

He had been left in their rental car, so Jessica got in touch with Southwest Airlines to see if they could helo by sending him home again.

Southwest Airlines/Facebook

The airline wanted to help bring the toy back, so one of its workers drove to the rental car company to get him back.

Southwest said: "The good news was that the toy was in safe hands, but the bad news was that Dog Dog was still a long way from home."

So whilst the canine toy was making his way back home, the airline decided to start taking photos of Dog Dog's adventures along the way!

Southwest Airlines/Facebook

And it certainly looks as if he had a fun time!

He was pictured enjoying the view of the clouds from the window, having a drink of water on the plane and even getting stuck into the inflight magazine!

Finally a month later, Jessica and Luna returned to Dallas and Dog Dog was reunited safe and sound with its owner.