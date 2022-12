A lot has happened over the past 12 months so we don't blame you if you're finding it hard to remember all the stories that we've seen unfold.

From the cost of living crisis, two new prime ministers, and lots of Royal news to success at the Euros and Eurovision - it's certainly been an eventful year!

So let's take a look back at 2022 and the stories we've brought to you on Newsround over the past 12 months.