World Cup 2022: What's been your favourite World Cup moment?

Last updated at 14:05
World Cup trophyGetty Images

After nearly a month of action packed football, the 2022 World Cup is finally coming to an end this weekend.

Just two games remain - Saturday's third place play-off between Croatia and Morocco and Sunday's Argentina vs France final showdown!

There's been plenty of drama, huge upsets, and lots of joy so we want to know what's been YOUR favourite moment from Qatar 2022!

Let us know by choosing one of the options below..

