Pokemon: Goodbye Ash Ketchum, hello Liko! New animated series announced

Pokemon The new series will follow characters Liko and Roy on their journey

So long Ash Ketchum, hello Liko and Roy! Pokémon has announced a new animated series.

The new series will follow brand new characters Liko and Roy on their adventure through the world of Pokémon.

It's after the long-running main character Ash Ketchum finally became a Pokémon Master after 25 seasons with his best buddy Pikachu!

The new series will also feature new starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, as well as the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.

The series will launch in 2023 after the current season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series finishes.

the Pokemon company Ash Ketchum became the world's greatest Pokémon trainer earlier this year in the animated series

For fans of Ash and Pikachu, fear not! - a collection of 11 special episodes will also be released early 2023, which will pay tribute to their journey over the years.

These special episodes will feature fan-favourite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock.

They will also give fans a look at what the future might hold for the world's strongest Pokémon Trainer in the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu's story.

The Pokémon Company says that these special episodes will not only celebrate Ash's achievements, but also: "act as an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have joined him and his partner Pokémon Pikachu along the way."