Film preview: What films are we excited about in 2023?

Marvel/Twitter@Spiderverse/Twitter@WBPictures

With the new year in sight, you might be thinking about what films may be coming out in 2023 to watch at the cinema or at home.

Some highly anticipated films are set to be released - from mighty Marvel films, a special Spider-Man, the much anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie and even the world famous doll Barbie is heading to the big screen.

Here's a list of all the films you should be watching out for next year.

Let us know what films you're looking forward to watching in 2023 in the comments section below, and if a film you're excited about isn't on our list, drop us a comment .

Captain Marvel 2 - The Marvels

Marvel Kamala Khan (aka Ms Marvel) will team up with her hero Captain Marvel

The sequel to Captain Marvel will finally be coming out and it's called The Marvels.

It will see the first meeting of Kamala Khan (from the Ms Marvel TV series) with her idol Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and it will also feature Monica Rambeau as new hero Spectrum.

Captain Marvel wants to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence for taking away her identity which we saw in the first film. The hero trio will be teaming up to save the universe together.

Girl power!

Out: July 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel The bug-inspired heroes are back!

Actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back as Ant-Man and the Wasp in the new film Quantumania. (What a name!)

The new film will feature Ant-Man's daughter Cassie, as well as the super villain Kang the Conqueror.

This time the heroes will be exploring the secret universe 'the Quantum realm' and meeting some strange new creatures on the way.

Out: February 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Marvel Starlord, Rocket Racoon, Groot, Gamora and Drax are back!

Yep it's another Marvel film....The third and final instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy is finally due to be here in the summer of 2023.

The film will focus on the Guardians' final mission and Rocket the racoon's original story.

There's a new gold cosmic character in the film too called Adam Warlock who has been created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But will Starlord be reunited with his love Gamora and can they save the galaxy one last time?

Out: May 2023

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

Marvel/Sony Pictures Animation/Twitter Our spider senses are tingling too Miles!

From the galaxy to the spider-verse....

The much anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is swinging into cinemas and it's going to be in two parts.

Miles Morales is returning for an epic adventure that will transport him from Brooklyn's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man to the Multiverse. He's joining forces with Gwen Stacy and a whole new team of spider people to defeat an evil and powerful villain.

Out: June 2023

Barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie said she hoped the film would have a "positive impact on children"

The world's most famous doll is coming to life in a live-action movie for people to see next summer.

Australian actress Margot Robbie will be playing Barbie and Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling will be starring as Barbie's famous partner Ken.

The film will be about the much-loved doll living in Barbieland, who's forced into exile due to her so-called 'imperfections'.

Barbie then sets off on an adventure discovering along the way if perfection can ever be found?

Out: July 2023

Super Mario Bros: Movie

Twitter/@supermariomovie Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt will be the voice of Mario, but he's decided not to do an Italian accent

It's a video game we've been playing for decades and now it's being made into an animated movie!

The Super Mario Bros video games have traditionally featured Mario on a quest to rescue his beloved Princess Peach from Bowser's castle after she is kidnapped. But what's the story in the film we hear you ask?

Well the trailer makes us think the story will be set in the Mushroom Kingdom which could mean the movie is telling the original story of how they came to live there and begin their quests.

Bowser, Kamek, Koopas, Toad, Dry Bones, Donkey Kong, Luigi, Princess Peach and of course the main man himself Mario will all be there!

Out: March 2023

The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney Studios

And last but not least is our favourite Little Mermaid.

The story of Ariel - the mermaid with a beautiful voice who gives up her life in the sea to be with a handsome prince - is being retold in a live-action version inspired by the 1989 animated musical film.

Ariel will be played by actress and singer Halle Bailey and the British actor Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric.

It's been in the works for a long time. The trailer of Halle singing 'Part of your World' was released a few months ago and lots of people, including many young black girls, are excited to see a black actress play Ariel for the first time.

Out: May 2023

What films are you looking forward to seeing in 2023? Which one if your favourite out of our film preview? Let us know in the comments below.