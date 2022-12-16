Strictly come Dancing: Who is in the final?

So one of the biggest TV events of the year is finally here.

On Saturday night on BBC One at 7.05pm, the Strictly finalists will go head to head to dance for the Glitterball trophy. Although the judges will have their say, it's the viewers' votes that will decide the winner.

There are three dances for each couple: one chosen by them, one chosen by the judges, and one show dance.

Florence and the Machine will be performing and all the celebs and professionals will return for one more epic routine.

So who is in the final, what will they be dancing and what can we expect? Read on to find out more, and let us know who you want to win in the comments below.

Molly

BBC/PA

After many visits to the dreaded dance off, CBBC's Molly and her partner Carlos have made it to the final!

She'll be ready to show off her skills and hoping the public decide to give her their votes.

Judges' Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza

BBC/PA

Wildlife cameraman Hamza has impressed almost every week and the judges have praised his mastery of the moves but also his musical feeling and expression.

Can he and partner Jovita take that final step and claim the trophy for themselves?

Judges' Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple's Choice to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let's Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Fleur

BBC/PA

Fleur has been praised for her determination and for always giving 100% as well as learning when to show her more refined side.

She and partner Vito have also been in the dance-off a few times, so they'll be hoping so impress.

Judges' Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple's Choice to Destiny's Child Megamix by Destiny's Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen

BBC/PA

The former Blue Peter presenter wasn't very confident when she began but has been praised by the judges for coming out of her comfort zone and showing off her skills.

Having never been in the dance off she and Gorka will have their eyes on the prize!

Judges' Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple's Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé