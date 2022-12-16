play
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

Calling all Swifty fans! Get ready because Tay-Tay is set to make her first feature film.

The singer has written many songs throughout her successful musical career, but now she's written a film script which will be produced by a big American TV production company called Searchlight Pictures.

Lots of details about the movie haven't been revealed yet and are being kept under wraps (get it - TV joke!).

She's been in quite a few films herself too including the Cats movie which was released in 2019, but now she's sitting in the director's chair.

Taylor has directed videos before too.

She won two 'best direction' MTV VMAs awards for her short film 'All Too Well' released last year and the music video for her song 'The Man'.

The 33-year-old has won 11 Grammy awards, is about to go on tour in 2023 and she recently released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' which smashed Spotify records.

The singer is also known throughout her career for switching up musical genres - she's made pop, country, indie folk and alternative rock songs.

