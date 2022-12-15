What are the best things to watch on TV this Christmas?
With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, you might be planning some chill time for your days off school to curl up on the sofa and catch some Christmas TV. But what is there to watch?
Nina gives her recommendations for the festive season, including a new version of A Christmas Carol streaming now on Netflix, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, and the brand new animation The Smeds and the Smoos which are both on BBC One on Christmas Day.