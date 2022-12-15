Argentina v France: Who do YOU want to win the World Cup?

Getty Images

This Sunday is a big day for sports fans because it's the World Cup final in Qatar.

Reigning and defending champions France will take on Argentina at 3pm at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, which is the largest football stadium in Qatar.

But can France's Mbappé help his team get a double World Cup victory or will this competition be known as 'Messi's World Cup' with him lifting the biggest football trophy of all?

Both teams will be giving it everything and we want to know who you will be rooting for and who you want to see win the Qatar World Cup 2022?

And with Messi and Mbappé going head to head, who do you think is the best player? Can you pick between them? Take part in our vote and let us know who you think is the best player in the world in the comments below.

A Messi vs Mbappé showdown

These two forwards are considered football legends.

They're both equal and are leading the race for this year's Golden Boot in Qatar as they have scored five goals each so far in the tournament.

Messi is 35 years old and is 12 years older than Mbappé. He will certainly bringing lots of experience to the game.

He's nearly at the end of his football career and many people say he is the greatest of all time. He has won everything the game has to offer - except for the World Cup. He will make a record 26th appearance in a men's World Cup tournament in Sunday's final.

Mbappé helped France win the tournament four years ago and is only 23 years old. He's going for his second World Cup winner's medal and is one of the fastest football players in the world.

So Mbappé v Messi - which one is your favourite and who has impressed you the most in this tournament?

Messi v Mbappé World Cup stats These stats cover the World Cups in 2018 and 2022 Messi 930 minutes played

6 goals

5 assists

11 goals and assists

28 chances created

38 complementary dribbles Mbappé 1011 minutes played

9 goals

2 assists

11 goals and assists

20 chances created

53 complementary dribbles

France is now the first country in more than 20 years to qualify for two back-to-back World Cup finals: one in Russia in 2018 and now in Qatar this year. They've won the World Cup twice already: once in 1998 and once in 2018. This will be their fourth World Cup final.

This will be Argentina's sixth World Cup final. They are looking to win the World Cup for a third time as they have won twice in their history: once in 1978 and it's been nearly 40 years since it last happened in 1986.

But only one country can be crowned world champions on Sunday.

Argentina v France - who do YOU want to see win? Let us know in the comments below.