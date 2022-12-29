What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?

2022 was without doubt a sensational year for sport.

The Lionesses won the Euros, the home nations enjoyed plenty of success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and England were crowned champions of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

But with 2023 around the corner, that's all history now!

The Women's World Cup, men's Rugby World Cup and Netball World Cup are just some of the exciting tournaments to look forward to next year, alongside the usual annual events such as the Six Nations, Wimbledon and the FA Cup finals.

Let's take a closer look at some of the biggest ones to look out for!