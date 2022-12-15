Have your say: Should schools add on an extra day to make up for snow days?

Getty Images

Have you had some days off school this week because of the icy and snowy weather?

The conditions forced many schools in the south of England to close their doors, with some still not open to pupils.

But some people, including the Ofsted chief inspector who checks how well schools are doing, are worried about how closures like this can negatively affect children's education.

Amanda Spielman published her annual report on education and social care on Tuesday, and described ongoing school absences as a "deep and concerning problem".

She said that children must get their "full time in education", and pointed out that in the United States schools often add on an extra day of lessons if they have to close due to the weather.

Speaking on Times Radio she said: "We know from the pandemic experience that remote learning isn't terribly effective, that most children learn a lot less than they would in school and some children learn nothing at all.

"So for me, really, a school needs to be open or closed. In America, they add a day on later on in the school year, if they close for a snow day when transport isn't possible. It really is important that the default is keeping schools open. Obviously, there are circumstances in which that isn't possible."

Do you think adding on lessons for missed school days is a good idea? Let us know in the comments

Is a change like this likely to ever happen?

This isn't the first time someone has pointed out the negative impact of snow day closures on children's education - back in 2013 the government's Education Secretary Michael Gove said more needs to be done to keep them open in wintry weather.

But since then there hasn't a lot of changes to schools' approach to snow days, and adding on extra days isn't something that the government has suggested doing.

Ms Spielman admits it would be a "decision for ministers" if they ever wanted to do something like this in England.

Getty Images

The Government leaves it up to individual schools and local authorities to decide what to do when the weather is a problem and says it is confident schools take a common-sense approach when it comes to making decisions.

Schools which temporarily close during severe weather are advised to consider providing remote learning in line with Department for Education guidance.

Decisions about schooling in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales meanwhile are taken by the local governments there.