Sport: What are the big events to look out for in 2023?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?

2022 was without doubt a sensational year for sport.

The Lionesses won the Euros, the home nations enjoyed plenty of success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and England were crowned champions of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

We also saw the World Cup, the Winter Olympics and the Women's Rugby World Cup.

But with 2023 around the corner, that's all history now!

The FIFA Women's World Cup, Men's Rugby World Cup and Netball World Cup are just some of the exciting tournaments to look forward to next year, alongside the usual annual events such as the Six Nations, Wimbledon and the FA Cup finals.

Let's take a closer look at some of the biggest ones to look out for!

Which event are you most looking forward to watching? Who's your favourite sports star? Let us know in the comments below!

Women's T20 World Cup

Getty Images England's Sophie Ecclestone was the leading wicket-taker at the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup

England's women are second in the world in the T20 rankings and will be wanting to match the recent success of the men's team in their respective World Cup competition, which they won in November.

They'll soon have the opportunity to do so, as the women's T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa between 10-26 February.

The team narrowly missed out to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup last April, finishing as runners-up.

Could 2023 see them go all the way?

FIFA Women's World Cup

Getty Images England made history by winning the Euros for the first time in 2022

After their roaring European success in 2022, can the Lionesses go one step further and become World Champions for the first time?

The FIFA Women's World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July-20 August.

England are the only representatives in the tournament from the home nations.

The Lionesses will certainly be going into the competition as one of the favourites - they are currently on an impressive 26 match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman, having not lost a single game since she became head coach in September 2021!

World Aquatics Championships

Getty Images Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games - could he do the same at the World Aquatics Championships?

A number of sports have major events kicking-off in July.

One of the first is aquatics, which sees World Championships in a range of water sports - including swimming, diving and water polo - all taking place at the same time in Fukuoka in Japan.

Originally scheduled to be held in 2021, the championships were pushed back twice due to the coronavirus pandemic and also in response to the rescheduling of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

With so much recent success in the pool from the likes of Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - could British Swimming be bringing home a raft of medals?

Netball World Cup

Getty Images Cape Town will host the Netball World Cup for the first time

As well as the women's T20 World Cup, South Africa will also play host to the Netball World Cup (28 July-6 August).

It will be the first time the tournament has been held in Africa.

England came third in the last World Cup in 2019, but have never won the title.

The Roses feature alongside Scotland, Malawi and Barbados in Group B, while Wales join hosts South Africa, Jamaica and Sri Lanka in Group C.

Men's Rugby World Cup

Getty Images The Springboks are the current men's World Cup champions

Between 8 September-28 October, 20 nations will be battling out for the prestigious golden Webb Ellis Cup trophy as the men's rugby union World Cup kicks-off in France.

South Africa will be looking to defend their 2019 title, but there's plenty of competition - including three of the home nations!

Wales, Scotland and England are all in the running and have been drawn in separate pools, so could face each other later in the knock-out rounds of the competition!

Other big events

Getty Images

The Formula One season gets off to a flyer on 5 March with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell setting their sights on the Drivers' Championship crown across a record breaking 24 race calendar - including a brand new Grand Prix on the streets of Las Vegas in America!

Summer means it's time for strawberries and cream as Wimbledon returns (3 July-16 July). Could it finally be the year which sees British no 1s Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu win their first major title on home soil?

Manchester will play host to the Para Swimming World Championships from 31 July-6 August - the third time that the World Championships have taken place in the UK.

And in golf, captain Luke Donald will be looking to steer Team Europe to Ryder Cup victory and win back the trophy for the first time in five years, as 24 of the best players from the USA and Europe go head-to-head in Italy's capital, Rome (29 September-1 October).