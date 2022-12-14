Armenia: What is life like in Armenia for children?

Republic Square in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia

Last week I travelled to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia for the 20th Junior Eurovision song contest.

You could see how excited the host city was from the flags lining the streets, posters at bus stops and the thousands of tickets sold for the contest.

France won the contest, with their contestant Lissandro, 13, winning with his song Oh Maman. The UK's Freya Skye came fifth and won the public vote.

Besides covering the contest, I also wanted to find out more about the country of Armenia, so decided to travel around to find out about its history and also discover what life is like for children here.

The history

Armenia is surrounded by bigger countries including Georgia, Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan

Armenia is a small country with a population of around three million people. It's located right where Europe meets Asia and is squeezed in between the bigger countries of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

I was staying in Yerevan, the capital and one of the oldest cities in the world. While there, I went to visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial to discover more about the history of the country.

During World War One, hundreds of thousands of Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire.

To the Armenian nation, and also many historians, this was a genocide. Genocide is deliberately killing a large group of people, usually because they are a certain nationality, race or religion.

Modern day Turkey, which was formed at the end of the Ottoman Empire, admits that killings took place, but says there wasn't a genocide.

There was a stillness walking around the memorial and you are reminded that this has been built to remember an awful event, an event that should be remembered.

From 1922 to 1991, Armenia was a part of the Soviet Union, a massive country dominated by Russia

When Armenia became independent, a war broke out with its neighbour Azerbaijan. There still isn't a final peace deal over the conflict.

That's a brief history of the country of Armenia, but I wanted to find out what life is like now for children living here.

What's life like for children in Armenia?

I visited Tumo, which is a creative tech centre in Gyumri

I travelled north to Gyumri, Armenia's second biggest city, where I visited a centre called Tumo.

Tumo is an out-of-school, creative tech centre which provides lots of different courses for children aged 12 to 16. Kids can go for free after school and on weekends and choose from lots of different programmes including animation, film making, game design and even robotics.

On the day, I visited a group of children who were designing robots. One was going to act as the footballer - programming it to kick the ball out. The other robot was being designed as a the goalkeeper, learning to stop the ball.

Armine told us she loves robotics because "when you make a robot you can see the results, you can create something with your hands that is completely functional".

From left to right, Artyom, Nane, Anelia, Nare, Lusine, Karine, Suren and Hayk showed me around Tumo

I wanted to find out why the children love coming here.

Nane told me: "When I first entered Tumo I realised it would be my whole world."

They spoke about how great the coaches are too and how they get lots of positive energy from them.

All the children spoke with such love for Tumo, and how they wished kids in the UK could have something similar. It was clear that all of them enjoy coming to Tumo and really want to learn as much as possible, and hope that it will help get them jobs in the future.

But what about life in Armenia: what would they like children to know about growing up here?

Hayk said: "People are very kind, you can make friends here with everyone and the food is very delicious."

Karen added: "Armenia is a very small country but full of talented people. I wish that we could meet kids from the UK, get to know each other, exchange ideas and become friends."

Kami and Yeprad showed me around Yerevan and told me what they love about Armenia

I ended my trip back in Yerevan, spending a morning with Kami and Yeprad who told me about what they love in Armenia. They both enjoy the delicious food, including lavash, which is a thin flatbread. But their favourite is spas - a yogurt based soup.

They also sung Armenian's 2022 Eurovision song, Snap by Rosa Linn for me, which has become viral on TikTok. Yeprad told me it's also his mum's favourite.

Since I've been in Armenia, I've learnt a lot about its history but what I've come away with is how much these children are excited for their future.