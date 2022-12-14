GCHQ: School children challenged to crack Christmas card code

Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a spy?

Well, here's your chance to see if you've got the skills needed for the job!

The UK's intelligence agency, GCHQ, is challenging pupils to put their codebreaking talents to the test in a festive brainteaser.

Once put together, the series of puzzles will finally reveal the answer!

What's it all about?

PA Media GCHQ's Christmas card features a series of challenging puzzles

The Christmas card features seven puzzles and is aimed at testing schoolchildren's knowledge of key subjects and their ability to work as a team.

The intelligence agency said that the quiz would require the same skills that real-life secret agents use!

They explained: "The puzzles are based on the seven disciplines of languages, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, maths, coding and cyber security - all key skills needed at GCHQ to help keep the country safe."

GCHQ created their first Christmas brainteaser for children in 2021, but this year's challenge comes with an added twist!

Once all the puzzles are solved, the design on the front of the Christmas card will need to be used to put together the answers to form three locations.

Joining those place names together will then reveal the answer!

GCHQ said it wants the Christmas card challenge to encourage children to think about having a future career in the intelligence services.