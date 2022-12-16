Theatre and arts: Ticket Bank to give free tickets away to people struggling with money

Getty Images The West End is home to a huge selection of theatre shows in London

A new scheme will give away hundreds of free London theatre tickets for people struggling during the cost of living crisis.

People are having to make tough choices about how to spend their money because prices of things like food and energy have been rising due to inflation.

Some families are finding they have less money to spend on fun activities.

That means fewer people are able to afford special treats like going to the theatre which is why this scheme - called the Ticket Bank - has been created.

How does the Ticket Bank work?

Getty Images People are having to make difficult decisions about money and going to the theatre can be quite expensive for many families

In January, hundreds of unsold theatre tickets will be offered to people who aren't able to afford a ticket normally.

The Ticket Bank is working in partnership with charities like the Trussell Trust - which runs food banks - and people will be able to get codes to book tickets through these charities.

Experts say giving away free seats won't cost the theatres too much more because the seats would've been empty anyway.

Getty Images There are sometimes empty seats even at the most popular West End shows

It won't just be for the theatre either. The tickets will also be for music, comedy and dance performances.

So far seven arts organisations have signed up, but more are due to be announced in January.

At the moment, it'll only be available in London, but there are hopes to expand it across the UK.

Why are shows taking part?

Getty Images Theatre and arts performances can capture the imagination of audiences young and old!

Chris Sonnex came up with the initiative because he said "access to art and culture is essential" for people.

He added: "I'm incredibly proud of the London arts and culture community coming together to offer tickets city-wide to people who, through no fault of their own, are on or under [the] poverty line.

"It is a real act of change, and it will give many people, who couldn't otherwise, the opportunity to be entertained, to see other worlds, to escape and most importantly to dream."