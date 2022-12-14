Netball: Australian team allowed to choose their own kit

Netball Australia There are many new kit options for players to choose from

New uniform guidelines for players and umpires are being introduced by Netball Australia designed to give more choice and be inclusive of religious beliefs.

From the beginning of 2023 those taking part in the sport will be able to choose what they want to wear from a range of kit options.

Among those on offer are a dress, singlet, bodysuit, short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirt, skirt, shorts and long pants.

All players will still need to wear a bib on top to show what position they are playing.

The change comes due to the sport wanting to do more to encourage people from all backgrounds to take part.

Glenn Turnor, from Netball Australia said the changes had been made by the member organisations, their boards and their chief executive officer.

Netball is ever-evolving, and we need to reflect this in all aspects of our game, including uniform choices. Glenn Turnor , Netball Australia

He added: "We are excited to implement these inclusive uniform guidelines going into 2023 and ensure that everyone can feel comfortable playing netball."

Netball is not the only sport to introduce kit changes - in October Manchester City said their women's team would no longer need to wear white shorts to make it more comfortable for players when they are on their period.

Members of the England women's football team have also given feedback to kit suppliers Nike over the same issue.

Getty Images Manchester City Women wore burgundy shorts as they won 6-0 at home to Blackburn on Wednesday

Some said they had already seen changes taking place in netball since the rule change had been announced.

"We've seen people return to netball that had stopped playing because they weren't comfortable," said Jennie French, operations manager for a sports teams in the Australian district of Victoria.

"Numbers were declining in a lot of places, but this change has seen the return of some players to the region which has been fantastic. It's given people the confidence to play in what they're comfortable in."

Australia men's player Alastair Punshon has given his support to the new guidelines as well, saying: "It is so important for people to have as much fun as possible, wearing whatever makes them feel comfortable, playing a sport that they love - that's what will grow this game."