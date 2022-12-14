Prince and Princess of Wales release official Christmas card

Matt Porteous

Merry Christmas from George, Charlotte and Louis, and their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales!

The family have released their official Christmas card image - showing them hand-in-hand walking in the countryside.

But it's not a very snowy scene, with the photo taken on a sunny day in Norfolk earlier this year.

The children are shown in short sleeve tops and shorts while their parents are casually dressed in jeans and trainers.

Unlike many of the photos shared for the children's birthdays this one wasn't taken by their mother - but instead by photographer Matt Porteous, who has taken many iconic photos for the Wales family in the past.

Porteous took the official picture of Prince George on his fifth birthday, as well as photos of the family at the Chelsea Flower Show.

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.

PA Media King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have also released their official Christmas card

The King and the Queen Consort also released their Christmas Card on Sunday, which shows them at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September before the Queen passed away.