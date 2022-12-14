Lionel Messi's magic gets Argentina to World Cup final

Getty Images

Lionel Messi is just one game away from winning the World Cup in Qatar after Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final.

After sensational scenes on the pitch in Lusail Stadium, Argentina are now heading to their sixth World Cup final where they will play either France or Morocco on Sunday at 3pm.

The legendary striker and midfielder netted the opening goal from the penalty spot and helped set up Alvarez's two goals in the game.

Alvarez, who is also a striker for Manchester City, scored the second after taking Messi's header just inside Croatia's half, before he then made a long and impressive run to goal.

Messi then got through a defender before passing to Alvarez again for the finish.

Why is this such a big deal for Messi?

Messi is seen by many as a football legend. This is his fifth World Cup and he'll make a record 26th appearance in a men's World Cup tournament in Sunday's final.

The 35-year-old has admitted though this is likely to be his last World Cup tournament.

He said: "I am obviously very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final.

"Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

For his club and country, Messi has achieved everything... except for lifting the biggest trophy of all at the World Cup.

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and has been named Fifa Best Men's Player once.

He's also had four Champions League triumphs, 11 top-flight titles and won Copa America with Argentina in 2021.

Messi's last go at World Cup glory

Despite a shocking start to the tournament when Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their opening group game, they've since gone on to beat Australia, the Netherlands and they've now cruised past Croatia.

Argentina have won the World Cup twice in their history: one in 1978 and and it's been nearly forty years since it last happened in 1986.

They've also been the runner up in the tournament three times: in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Messi will now have his last chance to lift the World Cup trophy and make up for losing in his last World Cup final when Argentina played Germany in 2014.

Messi has scored a total of 11 goals during World Cups and he holds the Argentine record.

And the legendary player is now equal with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot at Qatar with five goals in this tournament.

It's not over yet though... could Qatar 2022 be Messi the magician's World Cup?

We'll find out on Sunday!