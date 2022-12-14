play
Watch Newsround

Children interview Nicola Sturgeon about the cost of living crisis

As part of a special series, Newsround is giving kids the opportunity to speak to the leaders of different political parties in the UK to find out what they think about issues like the cost of living crisis.

In this interview, we speak to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is leader of the Scottish National Party.

When asked what the Scottish government was doing to help people in their time of need, the first minister said: "There's a whole range of different ways in which we try to help.

"This is such a tough time that I'm always really conscious that it never sounds enough, which is why we need to keep listening to people's experiences and trying to respond as much as we can."

Children interview Nicola Sturgeon about the cost of living crisis
