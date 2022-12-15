play
BBC Young Reporter: Wearing a back brace

BBC Young Reporter: Tegan's story

In 2021, Tegan, who is 12, was diagnosed with scoliosis.

Scoliosis is the term for having a curve in the spine - you usually have to wear a back brace or have surgery to stop the curve from getting worse.

Tegan says she wants to spread a positive message for other people who have just been diagnosed.

My key message for those out there who have scoliosis is: Don't let it stop you from doing what you love!

Tegan
What is scoliosis?

When your spine curve more than it should be, it is called scoliosis.

Sometimes this can be seen as one shoulder higher than the other, or visible in the back.

The NHS says it can improve with treatment, and it's not usually a sign of anything serious.

As children and young people grow, they often wear a back brace so the curve does not increase.

Tegan posing after landing
Tegan practices using a crash mat for some of her bigger jumps and moves
Tegan's gymnastics

Tegan has been doing gymnastics since she was six years old.

When she was diagnosed with scoliosis, her doctor told her doing gymnastics was actually a great idea as it helps keep her core muscles strong.

Tegan said she wanted to make sure she could still keep doing what she loved.

She does a special type of gymnastics called acrobatic gymnastics, which involves putting a sequence together with a partner.

My favourite move is a hand-to-hand. I like doing it because it clears my mind, and I'm in the zone. It also makes me feel happy!

Tegan
Tegan and gymnastics coach, practising a lift
Tegan practices with Rachel, one of her coaches
Wearing a back brace

Tegan has to wear her back brace for at least 20 hours a day. It doesn't straighten the spine - just stops the curve from getting any bigger.

During gymnastics, Tegan doesn't wear the brace.

This means she has to balance out which hours she keeps it on, so she can take it off to practise her moves!

Tegan says for her second back brace she chose one with a funky pattern, so it was one she was happy with.

Zebra patterned back brace
Tegan's back brace, which she chose for its pattern

I hope I've taught you something new today about scoliosis!

Tegan

