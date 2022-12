Getty Images

For many of you the Christmas holidays have started and we want to know how you're spending them!

Time off school means relaxing, having fun, seeing friends and family, maybe a bit of homework and as it's Christmas, opening presents!

However you're spending it, we want to know - let us know in the comments below what you're up to this Christmas!

