School Christmas activities: From plays to jumper days

Last updated at 13:42
School children in Santa outfits.

Christmas is coming and for those of you counting down the days to the holidays - school has nearly finished until the New Year!

It's the last week of lessons before the big day if you live in England or Wales and just a little bit longer to wait if you live in Scotland and Northern Ireland - you guys have got just over a week to go.

Your last few days at school might be filled with lots of festive fun and activities so we'd love to know what you're getting up to!

Let us know in the comments or choose your favourite festive thing to get involved with at school, below!

